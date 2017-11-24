Fashion show raises thousands for cancer charity

Dalkeith woman Claire-Ann McCallum took to the catwalk in front of hundreds of people at The Show Scotland – Breast Cancer Care’s annual fashion show in Glasgow.

Claire-Ann, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2014 and then had to go through surgery to remove my lump, strutted her stuff alongside 21 other women who have had a breast cancer diagnosis, modelling a range of outfits at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow last month.

Claire-Ann with her fianc� Garry Thomson in April 2018

The IT security administrator (37), who finished treatment in September 2015, has helped to raise more than £150,000 for Breast Cancer Care.

She said: “The show was an incredible experience. I was so nervous before getting up on the catwalk but as soon as I was out there I could see all my family and friends cheering me on, it was the best feeling.

“My body has changed a lot since my diagnosis and I really felt like I had lost my confidence, but the show has made me realise I should be proud of who I am on the inside, what I’ve been through and be proud of my body.”

Claire-Ann is now looking forward to marrying fiancé Garry Thomson in April.