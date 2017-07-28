Final weekend of pre-season friendlies

Football clubs across Midlothian wind up their pre-season friendlies this week in preparation for the season ahead.

Midweek action this week saw games for Bonnyrigg, Arniston, Easthouses, Penicuik and Newtongrange before a full programme sees all six local clubs in action with home games for all except for Dalkeith Thistle who are away at Edinburgh United.

Newtongrange have also managed to squeeze in an additional friendly against Easthouses Lily next Tuesday prior to the league campaign starting on Saturday, August 5.

Last Saturday saw Newtongrange begin there pre-season programme with a visit to Coldstream where the hosts edged the match 1-0.

The Star were away to Craigroyston last night (Wednesday) before hosting Central League’s Division one Wishaw at New Victoria Park on Saturday at 2pm.

The Star kick off their Super League campaign at home to Fifers Dundonald Bluebell.

Bonnyrigg Rose face another tough test with a game against West Premier Division Pollok this weekend.

Last week they contested the Pro Turf Ltd Friendship Trophy at Auchinleck and returned as victors after a penalty decider which they won 7-6. They also entertained a Hearts X1 on Tuesday. Their first league match is against newly-promoted Forfar West End.

Penicuik complete their pre-season friendly programme when they host an attractive game against County Durham’s Spennymoor Town from the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Last Saturday the Cuikie lost out 4-2 to a St Johnstone Under 20’s side at rain sodden Penicuik Park.

Arniston face a tough contest against West Region Super League First Division’s Renfrew at home this Saturday.

Former Musselburgh and Bonnyrigg manager Davie McGlynn this week resigned from Haddington Athletic after just 82 days in charge.

On the club website it stated: ‘‘The club with great reluctance accepted the resignation of manager David McGlynn after just 82 days in the post.

‘‘We were naturally greatly disappointed to learn of his decision, but wish him well in whatever role he takes on next, and beyond.

‘‘We’re very grateful to David for the highly significant part he played in the Hi Hi’s 2016/17 campaign after he initially came on board to assist with coaching last October, recognising as we do the importance of the great run the team embarked on after David began directing operations from the dugout at the beginning of February.

In the wake of David’s resignation, club officials met at Millfield to consider matters.

‘‘We’re extremely pleased to announce Joe Hamill as the club’s new player-manager, with Craig Yule as his assistant.

‘‘Joe and Craig know the club and the players, and are keen to build on David’s good work - we on the committee look forward hugely to supporting them through what we hope will be an exciting season ahead.

*All Arniston Rangers’ club members are invited to attend Sunday’s important annual general meeting being held at Newbyres Park at 11am.

*Easthouses Lily will officially open their new stand on Saturday, August 13.