Find out about plans for centre of village

Midlothian Council is holding two sessions on Saturday to give locals their say on plans to revitalise and improve the centre of Newtongrange.

The design team contracted by the council, LDA, will be on hand to listen to the views of residents for a new masterplan focusing on the central area, including Newtongrange Railway Station.

The sessions will be held at Newtongrange Parish Church, 12-3pm and 4-7pm. You can also pop in between noon and 7pm if you don’t have time to stay for either of the two sessions.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for communities and economy, Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab) said:“This is an excellent opportunity for local people to help ensure Newtongrange is a vibrant, thriving area for decades to come. It’s an exciting project with the aim of bringing long-term social and economic benefits to the area. We don’t want anyone to miss their chance to shape that future.”

It is anticipated the masterplanning work will be complete by the end of this year, after which its implementation would take place over a number of years.

You can also email your veiws to newtongrange@lda-design.co.uk