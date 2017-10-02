Firms ‘more connected’ thanks to Borders Railway

Business leaders have praised the tangible benefits brought about by the Borders Railway but admit there is still some way to go.

Borders Railway, in collaboration with the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, recently held a gathering which featured talks from three businesses that have greatly benefited from the route.

Lynn Mann told the story of Carrington-based SuperNature Oils, highlighting the significance of the railway in helping to establish and grow her business from a small-side project to an award-winning enterprise.

Ed Monaghan of McTaggart and Mickel, spoke about how the commercial development elements of the Shawfair project will open up opportunities for business investors and occupiers, and how important transport connectivity is to making a success of such initiatives.

Andy Drane, partner at Edinburgh-based legal firm Davidson Chalmers, explained how they are making the most of the Borders Railway and a growing SME client base in the Borders by taking up residents in Galashiels Transport Interchange building.

Borders Railway Inward Investment Manager, Phil Dibsdale, said: “The event was great for showcasing a range of success stories from along the line and it was inspiring for everyone there to hear first-hand from businesses that see the tangible benefits the railway has provided.

“In the month that the line celebrates its second anniversary, it’s incredible to think of how much of a difference it’s already made in such as short space of time. There is still a long way to go but the Borders Railway is definitely making the area more connected.”

Compere Scottish Enterprise chairman Bob Keiller added: “The railway has brought huge potential to businesses in the Scottish Borders, Edinburgh and the Lothians. In the past, a lack of transport links had limited where people chose to work. The railway has opened up a world of options for them, as well as allowing direct links between these areas for businesses looking to grow across the region.

“The railway’s success is personified by the event’s speakers, all of whom have found the line to be instrumental in the flourishing of their businesses”