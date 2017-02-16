Fitness classes for the over 50s

If you are over 50 years old and want to improve your health, have fun and make new friends then Midlothian Council’s Ageing Well team has got plenty of activities to keep you on your toes.

From ballroom dancing to badminton, walking rugby and football (picture above taken at Loanhead) see above to new age kurling, there’s more than 60 classes a week to suit every interest and ability.

Councillor Derek Rosie, Midlothian’s cabinet member with responsibility for sport and leisure, said: “As we all get older, it’s really important to keep your muscles, bones and joints strong. Taking a class not only keep you stronger and therefore helps you avoid falls, but they stop people becoming isolated and help us all have fun. “Here’s just a flavour of what Ageing Well classes are on offer: Ballroom Dancing on Thursdays, 10.30am-noon, at Dalkeith Masonic Hall; Badminton on Wednesdays, 11.15am-12.15pm, at Mayfield Leisure Centre; Walking football on Wednesdays, 2-4pm, at Bayne Memorial Hall, Loanhead, and Fridays, 10am-noon at Ladywood Leisure Centre, Penicuik; Pedal Pushers (indoor, static cycling) on Wednesdays, 1-1.30pm at Mayfield Leisure Centre.

There is New Age Kurling, five sessions per week including Lasswade Centre, Gorebridge Leisure Centre, Newbattle Community Centre, Dalkeith Welfare and Shottstown Miners Club; and Walking Rugby on Fridays, 2.30-3.30pm at Dalkeith Rugby Football Club.

For more information on Ageing Well visit www.midlothian.gov.uk/ageing-well