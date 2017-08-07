Floral improvements to Midlothian village

Amey - the company responsible for managing and maintaining the Scottish South East Trunk Roads network - recently joined with residents and members of the local horticultural group Bedheids to improve flower beds throughout Pathhead village.

The A68 trunk road runs through Pathhead, and volunteers from Amey’s Bilston Glen depot and Environmental and Sustainability Team, donated a community day providing plants, gardening equipment and health and safety training to the community in order to brighten up the main street in the village.

Pathhead is a designated conservation area, and the project developed by Amey’s landscaping division has been designed to complement the existing planting in the village.

A summer bedding display was prepared to enhance the existing shrub beds throughout Pathhead village. A variety of colourful bedding plants, including begonias, marigolds, ageratum and canna lilies were used to create a vibrant display.

The community day had support from Transport Scotland, Tynewater Community Council, Pathhead Road Safety Action Group, local elected members and Bedheids, a group of local residents who undertake gardening projects around Pathhead.