Follow-up drop-in event on proposals

Local people are invited to find out how proposals for a masterplan for Stobhill and Lady Victoria Business Centre are progressing.

Today (Thursday) between 2pm and 8pm you can head to the mining museum in Newtongrange to see how the layouts have been developed and hear about the further research that has been done based on the feedback received.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for communities and economy, Cllr Russell Imrie (Lab) said: “The design team at Smith Scott Mullan Associates has now come up with a masterplan design, based on that first consultation.

“It’s a great opportunity to let us know what you think of the design although please note that your views, while noted and important to us, won’t be recorded as formal submissions. What happens next is that the council intends to lodge a planning permission in principle application in respect of the Stobhill part of the masterplan, for a mixed use development including commercial and residential land use, associated access, landscaping, parking and demolition of the existing Stobhill depot. Formal submissions will be invited at that stage.”