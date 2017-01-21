Foodbank’s van funding appeal

Midlothian Foodbank has launched a crowdfunding page to raise money for a new van to pick up and drop off donations across the county.

The charity, based at Gorebridge Parish Church and launched in 2013, recently lost its sponsored van and is now appealing for donations to get a new one.

Janice Burns from Midlothian Foodbank said: “We have set £5000 as the target because we don’t want to be greedy. If we got that we would probably put a small amount towards it and get a smaller van. That would do us.

“I have just had a company in Edinburgh say they will give us £500, so the word is getting around, which is great.

“The van is required so that the foodbank can function on a daily basis. There is lots of to-ing and fro-ing and without the van its really hard.”

Staff at Tesco Hardengreen, which has a collection point for the foodbank, are doing a sponsored cycle in store on January 28 to raise funds.

Janice said: “It’s great. The community champion at Tesco, Lisa, is brilliant.

“They heard about the van and asked if they could do something to help.

“I just want to say thanks to everyone that has donated already, the response has been amazing.”

In the meantime, Janice last week took delivery of a loan van from Midlothian Council, giving the charity “some breathing space”.

To donate go to www.gofundme.com/buy-a-van-for-midlothian-foodbank.