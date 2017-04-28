Football fans remember Cardboard King

Players, staff and fans of Newtongrange Star took part in a minute’s applause in memory of lifelong supporter Peter ‘Cardboard King’ Brownlee before their home game last Saturday.

Staff from Peter’s work, Tesco Hardengreen, were at the game collecting donations towards his memorial fund, set-up after he passed away on April 3, aged 51.

Minute's applause before the Newtongrange v Carnoustie match.

To join in the fundraising in Peter’s memory you can donate online, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/peter-brownlee.

Alternatively you can contribute to the fund in memory of Peter at Tesco Hardengreen with collection buckets on display in-store.