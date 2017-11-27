Former pub offered to the local community as a cafe

The owner of the old Abbey Granary pub in Newtongrange is offering the premises out to the community to run as a cafe or a restaurant.

Mohammed Akram MBE wants the Newbattle Road facility to be run by and for the community instead of a purely commercial venture without regards to the area’s needs.

Mr Akram said: “The days of the Abbey Granary as a pub are over and the neighbours can live without fear of late night drink-related nuisance and distress. However, these historic premises are befitting for a restaurant/cafe with carry out facility, now it has hot food consent planning permission.

“It would require upgrading of the kitchen to maximise the use of its full potential, otherwise it is well laid out. We are looking for community based organisation or experienced individual to put forward viable proposals, which befit this historic building going back centuries. The key element, other than successful venture, has to be clear benefit and service to the Newtongrange community and neighbourhood friendly. Some financial assistance can be provided towards the set-up costs if necessary.

“However, the tenancy agreement has to be commercially viable for us. This means that once the suitable group/ individual is identified, the deal would form the basis of commercial lease with the open market rental payable.”

Send detailed proposals to m.akram@cbp-s.org.