Fostering better lives for children in Midlothian

To mark Foster Care Fortnight, Midlothian Council is to host two information sessions about fostering next week to explain how you can help.

Midlothian foster carers Carrie Haggarty and her husband David obviously adore the baby girl in their care.

They coo and chat to her as she smiles and laughs in Carrie’s arms.

“I’d 100 per cent encourage other people to foster. It’s been a massive change for me but we’re really enjoying it,” said Carrie.

“I think what’s also really important to say is that if the people above you are passionate, like Amelia (Benson) who runs the family placement team, then you feel supported.

‘‘You know they really care for the children and that you are not just a number.”

The Haggartys, who live with three foster children and their son and daughter, are among scores of carers in Midlothian changing young lives for the better by giving them a loving, stable home.

They have only been fostering since November of last year. They now have the little girl in their care along with a brother and sister.

Add to the family mix in the home is son Jabe (11), and daughter Dana (5).

Life has changed dramatically in those six short months. Carrie gave up her job managing the Dalkeith Campus for the contractor BAM and is now a full time foster carer, supported by David.

While it was difficult at times, neither David nor Carrie ever thought they’d made the wrong decision.

“Fostering is about giving something back. I think I do it really because I’ve got a passion for helping,” said Carrie.

Midlothian Council is always looking for carers like Carrie and David.

To coincide with Foster Care Fortnight, it is holding two information sessions at Dalkeith Corn Exchange, on Thursday, May 11 5-8pm and Saturday, May 13, 10am-1pm.

A spokesman said: “We’re looking for carers from all walks of life and backgrounds.

‘‘ We do ask though that you have a spare room and just keep in mind that foster caring can require a lot of running around so plenty of energy is a bonus.

“We’ll give you all the training and support you need though so come along and find out more.”