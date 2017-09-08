Fourth year deemed a roaring success as more than 8000 revellers flock to Midstock

Saturday night headliners Feeder rocked the main stage at Dalkeith Country Park to complete a successful Midstock music festival, with the new two day format deemed a success by organisers as more than 8000 festival-goers turned out over the weekend.

Local music fans warmed to the extra day as thousands turned out to see TTF headline a more dance orientated line-up on Friday, with the crowds boogying away to the Scottish techno legends as well as superstar DJs Judge Jules and Darren Styles. The headliners gave the crowd exactly what they wanted with hits including Real Love and New Emotion all going down a storm with the mostly female audience.

Midstock Music Festival Dalkeith, Hot Dub Time Machine's set.

On Saturday the line-up was more guitar-led with Milestone opening up before other acts including Stevie McCrorie and rock revivalists Showaddywaddy took to the stage as the arena filled up.

Into the evening, punk rockers The Skids had the swelling crowd bouncing with songs including their anthem Into the Valley.

Next up Aussie DJ Tom Loud brought his Hot Dub Time Machine show to the stage taking Dalkeith on a trip through music from the 1950s right up to the present day, with the crowd singing along and dancing to every song.

Despite many families then leaving to take home younger festival-goers, indie rock legends Feeder still had a big crowd to entertain and they didn’t disappoint, with hits Buck Rogers and Just a Day ending a note perfect set to round off a fantastic two days of music at the best Midstock music festival so far.

Organiser Wullie Slight said: “It went swimmingly well, Friday was really successful, better than we thought, and numbers were up. Everybody’s feedback has been really good. There were no arrests and an absolutely brilliant atmosphere.

“Feeder were amazing. Every act was good, Showaddywaddy got a great reception as did The Skids. Our aim is to never pigeonhole ourselves to one genre and have something for everyone, and Hut Dub Time Machine ticked all the boxes for that.”

Wullie also spoke of the knock-on economic benefit that Midstock brings to the area, adding “you couldn’t get a hotel room in Midlothian at the weekend and that will only get better as word spreads”.