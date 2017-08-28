French visit continues twinning tradition

People from the French town of L’Isle sur la Sorgue recently visited Penicuik ahead of next year’s 40th anniversary of their twinning arrangement.

A group of 14 adults and three children from Provence stayed with Penicuik families for a week, taking in the local attractions and visiting the Edinburgh Fringe.

Evelyn Harris, of Penicuik Twinning Association, said: “It went really well. Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves. It was a busy week.

“They’d come from 40 degrees heat to 16 degrees here, which they were happy about, so I said they could take the weather back with them!”

Evelyn thanked those who took in their French visitors.

She said: “We are very grateful to them, they step up to the mark, it’s all voluntary and actually costs money to put them up, but they enjoy it.”

The visitors enjoyed trips to the Lost Garden of Penicuik, the Falkirk Wheel and the Edinburgh Tattoo.

Attention now turns to the 40th anniversary of the twinning, which was started in 1978 by Penicuik High School French teacher Miss Caddis.

The twinning committee is currently looking for younger members - email evelyn. harkins@btinternet.com.