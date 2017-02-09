Funding for Midlothian play group

Local children’s charity Midlothian Association of Play has received a donation of £1,000 from family housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel Homes’ Building Communities Fund.

The much-needed cash will allow the organisation to continue to improve opportunities for disabled children and young people to play in their local communities. It will also provide funding for consultations with disabled children and their families through a Play for All Project to determine support requirements.

Mactaggart & Mickel Homes has a happy history of supporting good causes. The Building Communities Fund was created to continue the company’s ongoing efforts to help organisations and projects which enhance the lives of people within their local communities.

The fund is open throughout the year to applications from charities, community groups, sports teams and schools within a five mile radius of any live Mactaggart & Mickel Homes development like Thornybank Green in Dalkeith.

Joanne Casey from Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, said: “Midlothian Association of Play is one of the first good causes to benefit from our Building Communities Fund and it gives us great pleasure to help them continue to make a difference in their local community.

“We have always been committed to working closely with the communities surrounding our developments, from being as considerate as possible during construction to supporting local organisations, charities, schools and groups. The Building Communities Fund allows us to give an extra helping hand to some of these deserving causes.”

Susan McIntyre, development manager from Midlothian Association of Play, said: “We’d like to extend our thanks to Mactaggart & Mickel Homes for its donation towards our work on improving disabled children’s opportunity to play in Midlothian. This support is much appreciated.”

For more information on the fund and to make an application please visit http://www.macmic.co.uk/BCF