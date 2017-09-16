Funding offer for Midlothian groups

Are you part of a community group in Midlothian? Do you have an idea for a project that could improve the lives of local people? If the answer’s yes, your group could be eligible for grant funding of up to £3,000 from Midlothian Council.

The funding, for projects in 2018/19, is to help community groups, charities and social enterprises improve the quality of life of people living in Midlothian. Projects need to demonstrate that they will support a community as a geographical area or as a group of people who are united by a common issue.

Three different funding streams are available - Developing Communities; Health and Physical Activity; and Employability, Learning and Training. Applications can be made to more than one stream. Almost 100 projects were awarded small grants in 2017/18, averaging £1,100. Projects funded under the Developing Communities stream included new kitchen equipment, specialised tutor costs and a wide range of support for community activities.

The Employability, Learning and Training stream also helped fund training materials and supported life skills training and accreditation, while the Health and Physical Activities stream funded projects ranging from the purchase of sports equipment to transport costs for lunch clubs. Some community councils were also awarded supplementary funding for community engagement and capacity building projects and to install new notice boards.

“This funding programme helps support volunteers and local groups take forward projects which can make a real difference to the lives of people living in Midlothian,” said the council’s cabinet member for communities, councillor Russell Imrie. “Volunteers already play a vital role in supporting Midlothian’s communities and I would urge local groups in the area to consider applying for a grant to help support the excellent work they do.”

Gala day funding for 2018/19 is not provided under this small grants programme. However, organisers will receive separate information from the council about the funding process for galas and festivals. You can download an application pack for small grant funding now at www.midlothian.gov.uk/yourcommunity or if you would like further details, contact Midlothian Council by email at grants@midlothian.gov.uk or call 0131 270 6765.

Applications for 2018/19 must be submitted by Friday, October 6.