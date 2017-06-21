Fundraiser for victims of tower block fire

A fundraiser in aid of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London is to be held in Bonnyrigg on Saturday.

A night with Frances Ryan Clairvoyant will be held at Masonic Hall, High Street, at 6.30pm. To buy tickets (£6) or make a donation go to Byers Handyman shop 18 Dundas Street, Bonnyrigg.

Organiser Maz Butterworth said: “Midlothian has always been a community that rally round at a time in need, I’m hoping this one is no different. Either come along and your £6 entry fee goes straight to this cause, or if you are unable to come along on Saturday night please drop a small donation off or a raffle prize.

“I organised this event as I couldn’t sit and do nothing, watching this tragedy unfold broke my heart. Hearing of mums throw their babies out the window was just horrific, people jumping. Watching people getting interviewed I instantly knew I had to do something. These people need our help, and now.”