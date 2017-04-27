Gardening delight for Loanhead nursery

Green fingered pupils at Little Hawthorn Nursery in Loanhead have been given a helping hand from CALA Homes (East), when the housebuilder provided a donation of gardening equipment and accessories in support of the recent National Gardening Week.

As well as gardening tools including spades, trowels, rakes, watering cans and gloves, the school also received an insect sculpture hotel and seeds to encourage wildlife into the nursery gardens.

Kirsty Dow, deputy manager at Little Hawthorn Nursery, said: “We’re thrilled with this kind donation from CALA Homes which is a great way to get the children more involved in gardening.

“Children can learn new skills, have fun and develop self-confidence by spending time in the garden which is something we actively encourage. This new equipment will help get the children engaged with the nursery gardens as well as create a more attractive environment for everyone to enjoy.”

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (East), added: “Creating beautiful places to live is at the heart of what we do and gardens can play an important role in our sense of wellbeing.

“We’re delighted to be able to support Little Hawthorn Nursery and hope the children thoroughly enjoy using the new equipment and benefit from the gardening activities.”

CALA Homes (East) Mayburn Park development is under construction at nearby Straiton offers a selection of four and five-bedroom homes.