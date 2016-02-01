Get a feel for folk

It started on the catwalks last spring, when Valentino’s floaty, fringe and feather print-filled autumn show caused fashion editors everywhere to swoon.

Now, the high street has latched onto folksy fashion in a big way, and the Valentino SS16 collection is another dreamy prairie girl parade, meaning this is a trend that’s got legs.

So stock up on snuggly wraps, muted prints and textured knits and fight the cold snap in style...

FROCK FOUNDATION

Make a long-sleeved dress the basis of your look. Think high-necked hippyish baby-doll or drop-waist frocks (they have more of a retro feel than cinched-in skater dresses) in dark, stylised florals, rather than chintzy prints.

Alternatively, a woollen tube skirt in an ethnic print makes for a warm but sleek silhouette, to which you can add chunky knits on your top half.

Floral Print High-Neck Jersey Dress, £26; Platform Sandals, £45 (available soon), and Fringe Duffle Bag, £25, all SimplyBe (www.simplybe.co.uk)

H&M Skirt, £24.99 (available in February, www.hm.com)

NATTY KNITS

A cardigan or sweater is the next key piece you need, but not just any old fine knit.

The bigger the better, so look for shaggy yarns in open weave fabrics that won’t weigh you down.

If all-over texture feels too bulky, look for jumpers with a touch of fringing at the sleeve or hem - cream or ivory are ideal for breaking up a dark colour palette.

Navy & Ivory Stitch Cardigan, £99; Ivory Woven Hem Tee, £39; Hartford Indigo Flared Jean, £79; Tan Edie Sandal, £129; all Mint Velvet (www.mintvelvet.co.uk)

Valley Of The Dolls Indiana Sweatshirt, currently reduced to £17.50 from £35 (www.joythestore.com)

Girls On Film Knitted Ragged Grey Jacket, £38 (Little-Mistress.com)

COSY COATS

Your shortcut to the old school folk trend? That’ll be a blanket coat in a dark hue and hefty fabric.

Buttonless and with a big shawl collar, this mid-length jacket eschews the need for a belt or scarf and is easy to throw on over jeans and a jumper on winter mornings, when it’s too cold to contemplate lots of wardrobe options.

Just add a bobble beanie or wide-brimmed felt hat and you’re good to go.

Valley Of The Dolls Wyomey Aztec Coat, currently reduced to £39.50 from £79, and Boston Dress, currently reduced to £19.50 from £39, both Joy (www.joythestore.com)

Monsoon Kosmo Blanket Coat in Stone, £89 (www.monsoon.co.uk)

AMERICANA ACCESSORIES

You don’t need masses of accessories to complete your foray into folk, but a pair of sturdy brown boots - anywhere from burgundy to tan - is a must.

Bag-wise, you want an unfussy cross-body in a similar shade.

If you’ve invested in this season’s saddle bag, you’re all set, but for a flippy flourish, a feather-strewn, whipstitched duffle bag is bang on trend.

Duffle Bag With Feathers, £38 (www.simplybe.co.uk)

New Look Light Brown Knitted Cuff Block Heel Boots, £29.99 (www.newlook.com)

Accessorize Sable Panel Saddle Bag, £25 (www.accessorize.com)