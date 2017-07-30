Gillian toasts new role at cafe

A brand new Head of Food and Beverage has joined the team at Dalkeith Country Park’s Restoration Café.

Gillian Heath brings a wealth of experience to the retail, food and wellness experience, Restoration Yard, having spent 19 years at Edinburgh’s Dome – most recently working as the restaurant’s general manager.

Gillian, who is now responsible for all operations at the Dalkeith eatery, said: “I’m thrilled to have the chance to look after Restoration Café – it’s a really exciting, new and vibrant place to eat in Midlothian with an absolutely delicious menu made even more special by its beautiful setting.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside fantastic staff who put service and using local, seasonal produce at the heart of our offering. Having the Park on our doorstep means we’ve even been able to create our own herb and vegetable patch which we use in our breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea dishes.”

The Food and Beverage manager appointment is not the only staffing change at Dalkeith Country Park – with Julie Merrilees being promoted to visitor services manager after joining the team last year as visitor services coordinator. She will now oversee the entire visitor services operation at the Park, including the Fort Douglas playground.

Julie said: “I love working with the team here at Dalkeith and feel very privileged to have been promoted into the role of visitor services manager.

“During the last year at Dalkeith Country Park we’ve seen some amazing changes, with the opening of Restoration Yard and Fort Douglas playground as well as a continuing programme of activities for all the family throughout the Park.

“I’m looking forward to building on this to ensure the Park’s continued success as well as implementing a fun activities and events programme over the summer.”