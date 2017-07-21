Go behind the scenes of Loanhead garden centre

It is a little known fact that Pentland Plants Garden Centre, Loanhead, is the largest plant factory in Scotland – growing more than 50 million plants on site every year.

This weekend the doors are being opened to the nursery, and members of the public are invited to see behind the scenes of the creative plant trials where an amazing collection of bedding and basket plants from around the world will be on show.

Carolyn Spray, director of Pentland Plants Garden Centre, said: “Each year, we travel worldwide sourcing new and improved varieties that will perform in the Scottish environment. This weekend, new and exciting plant varieties will be on show in our nursery – many of which have not been seen in Scotland before.

“Visitors will not only be able to view these wonderful plants, but personally reserve and purchase any that they would like to take home. It’s a truly unique opportunity.

2We’re really proud to be one of the biggest growers in the country, and are very excited about revealing this very special collection to our customers on July 22 and 23.”

Tours will be running at 11am and 2pm both days. To reserve a place at this free event, please email info@pentlandplants.co.uk