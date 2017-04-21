Gorebridge firm backs charity campaign

Solicitors and estate agents McQueen Legal, which has a branch in Gorebridge, has raised £6155 for charity this year.

By taking part in a will-writing campaign, the law firm has become the third highest donating firm in Scotland.

McQueen Legal has now raised £15,862 in total for Will Aid by writing wills for local people in exchange for a donation.

Mary McQueen, partner at the firm, said: “Our private client team has worked very hard to support Will Aid month and we are ecstatic to have had a record fundraising year for such a worthwhile cause. Taking part in Will Aid has enabled us to give back to both our community and nine great charities.”

Jo Dallas from Christian Aid, paid the firm a visit to present it with a certificate to thank the staff for their achievement. Jo said: “The team at McQueen Legal has really embraced the Will Aid scheme and all its time and hard work will translate into transformed lives for those living in poverty across the world.

“Thanks to the donations from Will Aid we can make a real difference. Just £150 could pay for a pack of medical equipment for doctors and nurses in Kenya to safely deliver babies, while £95 could pay for training and seeds for 50 women in a mother-to-mother support group to help them grow more food for their families.”

Lawyers at McQueen Legal wrote dozens of wills during the month of November, giving their time for free for the whole month.

Will Aid will run again in November 2017. Solicitors and anyone who wants to make a will can find out more by visiting www.willaid.org.uk