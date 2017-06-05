Great weather and inspiration at Gardening Scotland 2017

Three days of good weather helped deliver yet another successful Gardening Scotland event in Edinburgh over the weekend.

Gardening Scotland, Scotland’s outdoor living show, is unique in the way that it caters to both dedicated and knowledgeable gardeners as well as those who are simply keen to enjoy their outside space.

Whether you spend hours tending your flower beds or simply enjoy outdoor dining and watching the children play, Gardening Scotland has the perfect inspiration.

This year’s event saw a number of highlights including dinosaurs, floral computers, famous chefs, music and gardens created by war veterans, students and children.

Floral fans got the chance to see hundreds of exhibitors in the Floral Pavilion with it’s fabulous 125 metre floral walkway, as well as demonstrations on edible hanging baskets, wildlife gardening, bonsai and more.

The huge number of top quality exhibitors offered the chance for keen shoppers to browse garden furniture, crafts, food and drink, greenhouses, sculpture, garden play equipment as well as flowers, plants, bulbs and seeds of almost every variety.

Those more keen on relaxation and sunbathing had the chance to visit the Pimms and Prosecco tents or simply sit at a picnic bench and enjoy some of the local food and drink on offer from the range of catering options.

Always hotly contested at Gardening Scotland are the medals, with the Show Garden from the Scottish Prison Service taking home the Bakker.com I Dig It People’s Choice Award.

The inaugural Gardening of the Year Award saw two winners crowned, each one demonstrating passion and dedication to gardening and gardens and hopefully inspiring future generations to take up gardening as either a career or a hobby.

Gardening Scotland 2018 will take place from Friday 1st to Sunday 3rd June - put it in the calendar now!

Martin Dare, Show Organiser, said: “This was the eighteenth year of Gardening Scotland and the show continues to be hugely popular. The weather over the weekend was on our side with the forecasted rain never really coming to fruition. We all hope that every single visitor who came through our gates from Friday to Sunday learned a thing or two about gardening, and most importantly had a great day out!”