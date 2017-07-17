Green Flag status for Midlothian parks

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has awarded Green Flag status to five Midlothian parks in recognition of their high standards and provision of quality outdoor space.

The five Midlothian parks, run by Midlothian Council, are Roslin Glen, Memorial Park, Lonhead, King’s Park, Dalkeith, Springfield Mill and Vogrie Country Park. The awards acknowledge the quality outdoor space that the parks provide and the wider benefits they deliver for communities - including enabling and encouraging exercise, improving mental well-being and encouraging play for child development.

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, commented: “I would like to congratulate Midlothian Council for receiving this prestigious benchmark at five of its parks this year. It is pleasing to see their continued success and the number of Green Flag Awards in Scotland increasing year on year.

“Good quality green open spaces are vital to the health and wellbeing of local communities, families and individuals. Parks and open spaces are a fantastic asset - they are free to use and provide opportunities to exercise and socialise.

“With more Scottish parks flying the Green Flag Award than ever before, this record breaking number is a testament to the determination of park managers, local authorities and volunteers whose hard work in turn brings about a raft of wider impacts on the community as a whole.” All parks are assessed by volunteer judges with a background in parks management, conservation or ecology. Applicants are judged against demanding criteria which include assessing whether the park or green space is welcoming and well-maintained.