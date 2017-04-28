Greenfingers group bangs ‘heids’ in village

A Pathhead gardening group has been running a project to spruce up the flower beds in the village with results already making a difference.

The Bed Heids is a sub-group of Pathedible, focused more on improving the look of the flower beds on Main Street. Last year it dug over one of the beds and put out a request for bedding plants, which came from local people and businesses.

Since then the Pathhead Youth Project has taken on one of the beds, while local people and groups are helping with the others in the village.

The aptly named Jenny Gardner from Pathedible said: “This is specifically to do with the flower beds on the Main Street. They were really overgrown and had been left.

“We put word on Facebook last summer for people to donate bedding plants and the response was fantastic. Tyne Valley Parish Church in particular has been really supportive of the whole project.

“People, especially of an older age group, really want to help as they notice it more.

“You really do see a difference when there has been work done on the flower beds. People are really pleased that folk are taking action.”

Pathedible now hopes to get more people involved.

Jenny added: “We are running a Bonnie Beds campaign at the minute and each Saturday from now until May 13 from 10am to 12pm we will meet to dig over one of the beds, working our way up the street as far as a we are able.

“Those who have greenhouses and spare window ledges have offered to grow bedding plants for us, and others have offered to buy plants to donate on the planting day which will be Saturday, May 13.

“We are hoping to get as many people out then as possible to plant and I think it will really change the feeling of the village for those who live here.”