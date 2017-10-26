Growing business looking to expand

With the Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce Business Awards taking place tonight (Thursday), we take a look at another local nominee.

Second-hand golf equipment retailer Golf Clubs 4 Cash is on the short-list for the Business Growth award in the business awards held in Musselburgh this evening.

The growing company buys and sells mainly used golf equipment including clubs, bags and trolleys, while offering other golf accessories and a repair service.

Golf Clubs 4 Cash deals with 60/70 orders a day, selling online and at their Bilston Glen Industrial Estate shop.

Martin Lambert, of Golf Clubs 4 Cash, explained that the company has grown quickly. He said: “We started five years ago now, just myself and my business partner Murray.

“We saw there was a market for second hand clubs and that we could provide an easier way of buying and selling clubs.

“We started out on ebay, it took us a while to get going but it was busier than we could have hoped for once we got up and running properly.”

And how much money do you get for old golf clubs?

“It all just depends what they are, there is such a wide range of golf clubs,” said Martin.

“It depends on the age of the metal. It’s like second hand cars, they are all different.

“We sell them online on ebay and on our website, and at our store here at Bilston Glen Industrial Estate.”

The business is currently looking to relocate as the company has grown from a partnership five years ago to having 21 employees and a world-wide customer base

Martin added: “We are always surprised at how many people we get as it’s a bit hidden away but at the same time if we could stay near where we are it’s easy to get to, just off the bypass. So we are in the process of trying to source somewhere else, hopefully locally.

“We would like to stay in the same kind of area, it just depends on what’s available and prices.

“It’s a good location here, we just need more space.”

In tonight’s awards Golf Clubs 4 Cash is up against North Berwick-based AM Bid Services as well as Edinburgh companies Rollo Development and Mortgage Advice Bureau. Martin is hopeful of success for his business: “I’m absolutely delighted, I was quite shocked when we were told.

“It’s our first award nomination. We are just delighted to be nominated.

“But if we win it would be a real achievement for us.”

Excitement is building ahead of the Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce Business Awards tonight at the Brunton Theatre in Musselburgh.

Organised by Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce, the event celebrates businesses which set the standard for others to follow. The judges are facing difficult decisions over who walks away with an award, with strong competition in all of the nine categories.

Read all about who the winners were at the awards in next week’s Advertiser.