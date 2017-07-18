Haggis issue “resolved”

Loanhead-based haggis firm Macsween has said it is satisfied an issue which caused the recall of various products has been resolved.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) issued a Product Recall Information Notice for Macsween of Edinburgh Ltd last Friday. It said the business was “acting responsibly” in voluntarily recalling various products due to inadequate procedures to control Clostridium botulinum, which may cause botulism.

FSS said Clostridium botulinum has not been detected in products and the company is taking action purely as a precautionary measure at this stage.

The haggis affected includes Macsween of Edinburgh products and some made for Marks and Spencer, Donald & Sons and Warren and Sons.

FSS advised people not to eat any of the items and to return them to the store where they were bought.

A Macsween spokesman said: “We are satisfied that the issue has been resolved and that our products are of the highest quality and taste possible. We have acted quickly and responsibly to address the situation.”