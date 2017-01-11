Search

Have your say at family fun day

Nicky Wilson, Scottish Trustee of the Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

Nicky Wilson, Scottish Trustee of the Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

Newtongrange residents are invited to a family fun day where they will have the chance to cast their votes for some of the proposals from the recent household survey.

Component:1.4336610.1484128029, , ,$mergedBody