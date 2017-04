Two mums who ran the Edinburgh Half Marathon in May to raise funds for the unit they believe kept their premature babies alive have raised an impressive £1217 at their recent masquerade ball at Mayfield Community Club.

Andie Tweedie (28) and Louise Higginson (37) met while their children were treated at Simpson Special Care Baby Unit in Edinburgh last year. Louise Higginson is pictured above (right) at the ball.