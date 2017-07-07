Head teacher’s notes - An excellent example of today’s young people

The approach of the summer break brings great change within a school community, writes Allyson Dobson (Dalkeith HS head teacher).

As we welcome the P7 pupils from our associated primary schools for their two-day visit prior to joining us in August, we bid a fond farewell to our young people in S6.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank our S6 pupils who have just left us. They were one of the best S6 cohorts that I have ever had the privilege to work with in my career. They showed great dedication to their academic studies, engaged fully in the wider life of the school and were extremely supportive in many ways. The recent S6 leavers’ ceremony gave us the chance to bid them farewell with families and friends joining us for the event. We celebrated the time that they have been with us and all that they have achieved.

Special thanks must go our head boy, Alastair Barron, and head girl, Rachel Hutchison. Alastair and Rachel were ably supported by their deputes, Reuben Earl and Erin Thomson. The year group will be a hard act to follow but I can see that the new S6 are ready to step up to the mark.

In my address to the S6 pupils I reflected on the values of the school and how they should be taken and built upon to form values to live by in the future. Our values are enshrined in our stained glass window which was a gift to the school by the parent council to mark the centenary of the school which we celebrated in 2014. Words describing our values appear in the beautiful window, words such as: respect, fairness, honesty, confidence and success. The values were decided upon by the pupils themselves and form a firm foundation for the life and work of the school.

Our new S1 intake has increased significantly from the previous year which is an indication of the rate of growth in housing in the local community. This brings a vibrancy and excitement to our school and I look forward to getting to know them when they join us in August.