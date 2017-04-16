Health board seeks new members

NHS Lothian is looking for new members to join its board and help shape the region’s healthcare.

The Cabinet Secretary for Health and Wellbeing will appoint three new non-executive board members. The new members will be expected to play a central role in guiding strategies to address the health priorities and health care needs of people living in Lothian.

Brian Houston, chairman of NHS Lothian board, said: “We are looking for diverse candidates with a wide range of skills and experience. The NHS impacts on everyone’s lives at one time or another and this is a fantastic opportunity to get involved in improving, sustaining and protecting the health of our local population.

“This is a challenging but rewarding role. The successful candidates will join a dedicated team and play an important part in shaping healthcare and ensuring services meet the needs of local communities.”

New board members will be recruited for a period of up to four years. The role will require a part-time commitment of around eight hours a week and will include tasks such as attending board and committee meetings, background reading and operational site visits.

Shulah Allan, who joined NHS Lothian’s Board as a non-executive member seven years ago, said: “The role is much more than going to meetings. It’s about participating in decision making, reviewing the challenges and successes and planning the way forward. As non-executive members we have a unique opportunity to take part and be involved in our local health services and shaping how they are delivered, day in and day out.”

For an application pack and full details please visit the public appointments website: www.appointed-for-scotland.org. The closing date for applications is April 21.