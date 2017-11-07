Council contract provides new local care worker roles

Mears Care has created ten new jobs working out of its Shawfair office, as the result of a new contract with Midlothian Council.

These jobs are for care workers to provide flexible working with care at home to a wide range of individuals in Midlothian and Edinburgh.

Local Mears manager Amanda Wilson said: “We are delighted to announce this new contract .

“We would welcome applications from care workers trained or untrained.

“There are also new vacancies for permanent part time drivers to support the rest of the Edinburgh and Midlothian teams, with flexible working available.

“We assist individuals of all ages, but particularly the elderly and people with physical disabilities, mental health needs and individuals with learning disabilities.

“The extra help our care team provide enables them to continue to live at home more independently within their own community.”

Care workers help people with a variety of everyday tasks that most of us take for granted, such as personal care, shopping, cooking and cleaning.

Help is provided to get out and about within the local community, access social activities, offer respite breaks or support to families and other care givers.

Across the UK, Mears cares for over 40,000 people each week , all care workers are fully trained and supported by a management team.

If you are interested in these vacancies, call 0333 321 1909 and ask for Vivienne Glew.