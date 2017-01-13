Search

First Minister returns to community hospital

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chats with Jimmy King & Jim Langley in the Day Room Lounge.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chats with Jimmy King & Jim Langley in the Day Room Lounge.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited Midlothian Community Hospital on Monday to announce a health and social care integration cash boost.

Component:1.4336571.1484126783, , ,$mergedBody