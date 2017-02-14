Lothians MSP backs alcohol manifesto

Scotland’s alcohol problem was a subject under discussion in the Scottish Parliament recently.

Alcohol Focus Scotland was in parliament to promote its manifesto to help tackle Scotland’s growing problem.

Lothian list MSP Neil Findlay (Lab) spoke to representatives from Alcohol Focus and expressed his support for their manifesto for a healthier, safer and fairer Scotland.

He said: “I was pleased to meet with Alcohol Focus Scotland and to tell them I wholeheartedly support their manifesto to try and reduce drinking in Scotland. Alcohol abuse is a problem that is impacting upon Scotland. Our communities are often less safe, people die and get ill younger and more often our public services are put under incredible strain as a result of alcohol abuse.”