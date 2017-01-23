Midlothian runners encouraged to raise awareness

Runners, who took part in the Edinburgh Men’s 10K to raise funds for Health in Mind, are hoping their efforts will inspire others to sign up for future running events in aid of the Scottish mental health charity.

The 13th event took place in November and continues to be an important focal point for raising awareness of men’s health issues.

Health in Mind delivers a variety of services to support mental health and wellbeing which include trauma counselling, guided self-help, befriending to support people recovering from mental ill-health and counselling for survivors of childhood abuse.

The charity also delivers the Men’s SHARE (Suicide, Harm, Awareness, Recovery and Empathy) Project in Midlothian.

John Murphy is the Men’s SHARE Project Worker and he believes the Men’s 10K is important in helping to raise some of the issues that can affect men.

“Many men struggle to admit they have problems and need support.

“Sport offers a comfortable space for guys to get together and can reduce isolation and promote a sense of belonging which can and does save lives,” said John.

Colin Mills was one of the runners who took part in the Edinburgh Men’s 10K and he was delighted to have smashed his original fundraising target by more than 100 per cent.

Colin said: “I was really pleased to beat my personal best in the run and also raise so much for Health in Mind.”

Feeling inspired? You can sign up for this year’s Men’s 10K challenge on Sunday, November 5 or check out the Edinburgh Marathon Festival on May 27/28 or contact Lynne Stanford on 0131 225 8508 or email Lynne@health-in-mind.org.uk