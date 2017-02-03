MSP back cancer awareness week

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie is supporting Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust’s call for action to increase cervical screening uptake rates. Cervical screening uptake is now at a 10-year low in Scotland, and more women each year are being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Commenting ahead of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week (January 22-28), Mr Beattie said: “I am very concerned more than a quarter of eligible women in Scotland did not attend cervical screening last year. Cervical cancer is the most common cancer in women under 35 and is on the rise in women over 50. However, screening can detect cervical abnormalities and women can receive treatment before cancer develops. We need a step change in awareness about the importance of cervical screening and I am proud to support Cervical Cancer Prevention Week.”

Robert Music, chief executive of Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, said: “We have one of the best cervical screening programmes in the world which saves approximately 5,000 lives a year across the UK. If we do not increase investment in prevention we will be faced with more women facing the physical and psychological cost of cervical cancer, increased burden on the NHS and state, and more lives lost.”

Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust (www.jostrust.org.uk) is the UK’s only charity for women dedicated to women affected by cervical cancer and cervical abnormalities. The National Helpline is on 0808 802 8000.