NHS Lothian avoids attack

NHS Lothian has avoided the cyber attack that plunged services across Scotland and England into chaos last week.

The Lothians remained unaffected but at least seven health boards fell victim to the ransomware strikes using malware called Wanna Decryptor that initially hit health trusts in NHS England.

NHS Lanarkshire closed down its non-essential IT network and urged patients only to attend A&E if absolutely necessary.

The other health boards known to have been affected are NHS Glasgow, Dumfries and Galloway, Forth Valley, Tayside, Western Isles and Fife.

The software locks a computer and demands payment before allowing access again.