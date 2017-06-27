Supermarket recalls sandwich fillers in food bug scare

Sainsbury’s has removed 13 of its own-brand sandwich fillers from its shelves following the discovery of food bug listeria in them.

The items from the supermarket’s Deli Fillers range were withdrawn after listeria monocytogenes was found in some of the products.

The products, which cost £1.40 for 220g or £2.10 for 385g, include both sizes of its Cheese & Onion Deli Filler, Egg Mayo Deli Filler, Coronation Chicken Deli Filler, and Tuna & Sweetcorn Deli Filler.

Also included in the recall were 220g tubs of Chicken & Sweetcorn Deli Filler, Chicken Tikka Deli Filler, Egg & Bacon Deli Filler, Seafood Cocktail Deli Filler, and its Be Good To Yourself Tuna & Sweetcorn Deli Filler.

All have a use by date of July 4, 2017.

Those who have bought any items in the range are urged not to eat the sandwich fillers but return them to get a refund.

A Sainsbury’s statement read: “Routine testing has detected Listeria in a limited number of the above products.

“As a precautionary measure, we are asking all customers who have bought any of the above products not to consume or use them, but to return them to their nearest Sainsbury’s store, where they will receive a full refund.

“If you have eaten this product and need further advice, please contact your health care professional.

“No other products or date codes are affected by this issue, and we apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”

Anyone having bought any of the products listed is advised not to eat it; instead, returning it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

The Food Standards Agency said of listeria: “Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.”

They added: “Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babiels less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.”