Historians prepare to do battle at Roslin

Local experts will be going in to battle next Wednesday (May 3) at a special evening seminar to shed some light on the historic Battle of Roslin.

The battle, which took place on February 24, 1303, is one of the least well known of the medieval battles between the Scots and English during the Wars of Independence, with the Scots defeating a far larger English army.

Two leading experts on local medieval history will debate whether the battle was a dramatic victory for the Scots, or whether the story has been elaborated over time.

Arran Johnstone, battlefield historian and historical consultant, and Fiona Rogan, learning and outreach manager at Rosslyn Chapel Trust Ltd, will be joined by David Caldwell, president of the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland, to debate the issue.

The event takes place at 7.30pm next Wednesday at Rosslyn Chapel, adjacent to the battlefield site, as part of Midlothian Heritage Week, which runs from May 1-7.

Fiona Rogan from Rosslyn Chapel Trust Ltd, said: “The Battle of Roslin deserves greater attention and we are delighted to have created this event to draw attention to this lesser well known period of Scottish history. Families will be given a real sense of what medieval warfare was like.

“We hope that it may spark wider interest in the battlefield and inspire current and future generations to learn more about the period and the archaeological sites around Roslin and Midlothian.”

Free tickets can be booked from the Rosslyn Chapel website, or call 0131 440 2159.