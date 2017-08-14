Homeless centre drop-in

Midlothian Council is holding a drop in event for locals to find out more about the new temporary homeless unit at Pentland House in Penicuik.

This will be held on Thursday, August 17, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm at Pentland House. The former residential home for older people is currently being refurbished to offer supported homeless accommodation.

The property, a three storey building which sits within its own grounds in Penicuik, will also provide shared kitchens and bathrooms on each floor. There will be 24/7 staff cover including two night staff.

Those attending can view some of the rooms in the unit and ask housing staff and support staff questions.