Honorary degree for Midlothian professor

Professor Julie Fitzpatrick, the Scientific Director of the Moredun Research Institute and Chief Executive of the Moredun Group, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Science from Napier University.

The Penicuik-based scientists also holds a Chair in Food Security in the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences at the University of Glasgow.

She is world renowned for her work in research and education of livestock health and welfare and participates in numerous scientific advisory bodies within Scotland, the UK and internationally.

Prof Fitzpatrick, who has taken part in a series of high-profile knowledge exchange projects, was awarded an OBE in 2014 for services to animal health and science.

At a special ceremony held in the Usher Hall, she joined hundreds of Edinburgh Napier students to receive an Honorary Doctorate of Science.

She said: “It is an honour to be recognized by Edinburgh Napier University in being awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Science. I continue to work together with colleagues especially in Life Sciences, in collaborating to increase our impact in research and development, benefitting people, animals, food and farming in Scotland and further afield.

“Edinburgh Napier University excels in preparing its student population to provide useful and motivated graduates across multiple sectors of importance to Scotland’s economy.

“Linking organizations such as the Moredun Research Institute to Universities in the Edinburgh region with similar aims and objectives allows all of us to increase our impact nationally and internationally.”

The other Edinburgh Napier University honorary degree recipients were Dr Peter Bonfield, Chief Executive of the BRE Group, received an Honorary Doctorate of Engineering; Jim Haynes, co-founder of the Traverse Theatre, received an Honorary Doctorate of Arts; and Josh Littlejohn, social entrepreneur and co-founder of Social Bite, received an Honorary Doctorate of Enterprise.

Professor Andrea Nolan, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Edinburgh Napier University, said: “It is wonderful to see people who have made such a significant impact in the worlds of business, science, industry and the arts joining our celebrations. Their drive, talent and enthusiasm will inspire our students as they set out to make their own mark on the world.”