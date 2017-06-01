Horse attack “could have been worse”

Organisers were relieved that nobody else was hurt when a dog died after attacking a horse at Saturday’s Penicuik on Parade event.

Police are investigating after an old English bulldog attacked a horse in the parade as it headed along John Street, Penicuik at around 2pm on Saturday.

Penicuik Hunter and Lass chairman Derek Wilson said: “The dog jumped out of the window of a house and went for our back marshall’s horse. Obviously the horse reacted and stood on the dog. We have learnt that due to its injuries the dog has been put down.

“It could have been a lot worse as the crowds on the streets were ten deep at that point. We are grateful that there were no injuries to the horses or the spectators.

“The marshall handled the situation very well.

“We are talking 90 horses on the street and everything was going swimmingly until this happened.”

An eyewitness, who didn’t want to be named described the incident: “The girl on the horse has got to be commended for how she handled it. The dog was trying to climb up the horse’s back, the horse could have ran amok if the girl hadn’t controlled it.

“It could have been a whole lot worse. There were adults and young kids sitting on the edge of the road, luckily there was a set of railings on both sides of the road where it happened. My wife was in tears and people beside us were crying. It was just horrifying.”

The eyewitness said the bulldog had also attacked a shih tzu dog earlier.

A Police Scotland spokesman said inquiries were ongoing and officers would liaise with the Midlothian Council dog warden.