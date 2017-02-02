Hundreds attend funeral

Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their respects at the funeral of former Bonnyrigg Rose footballer Shaun Woodburn last Friday.

It was standing-room only at Warriston Crematorium as mourners queued to enter the venue and pay their respects following the 30-year-old’s death on New Year’s Day.

They heard that Shaun had been a “true gentleman” and a “loving family man”. The eldest of five children, Shaun was described as a “patient and doting brother” who was always looking out for his younger siblings.

Mourners were told how his passion for sport started from a young age and that Shaun would spend hours out on his bike or dribbling a football. Further mention was made of Shaun’s footballing career, which, among others, saw him play for Bonnyrigg Rose. His fellow team members referred to him as a “gentle giant”. Prior to joining the club, Shaun was also capped for Scotland’s under 19s side in 2005, an accolade of which he was very proud.

Shaun’s partner Nicole described him as a loving father and “the best partner any girl could wish for”. There were emotional scenes as the funeral drew to a close, with friends and relatives played out to the tune of Sunshine On Leith.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court last month charged with Shaun’s murder.