Indian filmmakers at castle

An Indian film crew was in Midlothian last week filming scenes for a new blockbuster movie at Oxenfoord Castle.

Called Adam, the film is a south Indian thriller written and directed by Jinu Abraham, starring Prithviraj. Locals were alerted to the filming by pink signs along the A68 directing the cast and crew of around 30 to the location.

Indian film star Prithviraj on location at Oxenfoord Castle near Pathhead filming 'Adam'.

Michael Dalrymple, manager at Oxenfoord Castle, said: “It’s exciting to have them here, we are very pleased to have them, it’s the first time in my 20 plus years at the castle that we have had any filming here. They are a really nice bunch of people, very polite.

“I think it’s very exciting that they wanted to film here. It’s not only a good thing for the castle, a lot of local businesses have also been involved.”

Locations manager Michael Ferguson revealed that the crew has a lot of interior filming at the castle.

He said: “I have been taking them round various places in the Edinburgh area, we have been here for the past week or so. It’s not strictly a ‘Bollywood’ movie, this is a south Indian movie, that’s where the film crew is from.

“The castle plays quite a big part in the film, the crew have been blown away by it and have put more of it into the film than originally planned.

“They love the area, we always take for granted the amazing places we live in here in Scotland, particularly around the Midlothian area, so it bring you back down to earth when you see their reactions.”