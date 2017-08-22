Injury-hit Star slump to home defeat by Carnoustie

The Star slipped to their first home league defeat losing 2-1 to visiting Carnoustie who came back from conceding an early goal to net twice in the first half.

This defeat puts the Star in 12th place this week with just four points from five games.

It was a solid start for the Star which saw them open the scoring in the third minute when a cross from the left saw Wes Mitchell sidefoot the ball home.

Star pressed for more and a shot from Kyle Lander went narrowly past.

It was end to end stuff but for Star it proved an unlucky 13th minute when Carnoustie equalised with a 25 yard dipping shot from Ryan Dignan.

The home side had plenty of possession but found the “Gowfers “ defence solid, especially in the air, and clear chances were few and far between.

The visitor’s Alan Conway earned a booking for a foul on Ryan Porteous before a chance for Sean Lally saw the ball catch his heel instead.

Then a double whammy hit the hosts firstly with a second Carnoustie goal and Wes Mitchell being forced to leave the field.

Ryan Dignan scored again with a stunning finish slightly against the run of play and in the 40th minute Star’s Mitchell pulled a hamstring and had to go off replaced by Jack Wilson.

Early second half pressure promised a Star equaliser and on 51 minutes a Dale O’Hara free kick was initially blocked with the rebound hit again by O’ Hara who forced a fine save from keeper Buggins.

In 55 minutes woodwork saved the visitors when a Stephen Scott shot hit the crossbar and flew over.

A frustrated Star saw a hat trick of yellow cards dished by referee Duncan Smith with fouls by Sean Melvin, Michael Osbourne and Sean Lally.

In the end the Star had no luck on the day at finding the deserved equaliser and finished with all three points heading up to Carnoustie.

Newtongrange: Amos, Swanney, O’Hara, Lowson, Mitchell, K Scott, Melvin, Porteous, Lally, S Scott, Lander. Subs: Renton, Osbourne, Wilson, Bracks, O’Brien.