Invite to Midlothian businesses

Project manager Jemma Reid, of MBTAG (Midlothian Borders Tourism Action Group) is organising the event on Tuesday, June 6.

She said: “Speakers will include Chris McCoy, the equality and diversity manager and head of the accessible tourism project at VisitScotland as well as Moira Henderson, who owns an accessible holiday cottage in Fife and Hayley Burton, the short breaks development officer at VOCAL, the voice of carers across Lothians.

“We’ll also be hearing from Steve Callaghan who has an accessible adventure tourism business, so a great line up.”

Accessible Tourism or Inclusive Tourism, as it’s also known as, is the term used to describe tourism that serves the needs of a full range of consumers. The Inclusive Tourism market not only encompasses people with permanent physical disabilities, but also families with young children and senior travellers. The market has grown significantly over the last few years, with many businesses that cater for this market seeing higher occupancy rates and the development of a loyal customer base which keeps returning.