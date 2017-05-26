It’s time to go wild at Dalkeith Country Park

Bear Grylls fans have the chance to learn bushcraft survival skills of their own in the beautiful surroundings of Dalkeith Country Park.

The sessions cover how to source water and purify it, constructing a shelter, identifying wild food and various fire lighting methods, plus lots more.

The weekend-long workshop also offers the chance to stay overnight in the Park as well as archery sessions, tracking walks and commando-style training.

Matt Smith, instructor and expedition leader at Primal Bushcraft and Survival, said; “Our workshops offer a unique opportunity to connect with nature and enjoy a day or weekend with family away from technology.

“Dalkeith Country Park is a stunning backdrop for the sessions. It is only just outside of Edinburgh, yet it feels like being out in the wilderness.

“Spaces are limited, therefore I’d encourage anyone interested to book a spot for one of our upcoming sessions as soon as they can. We have sessions running each month until October.”

Primal Bushcraft and Survival comprises a team of professionals from both civilian and military backgrounds. The trainers have experience in completing expeditions in countries all over the world.

Julie Merrilees, visitor services manager at Dalkeith Country Park, added: “We offer a varied selection of activities to suit all ages, and the Park is the ideal setting for these survival workshops.

“The engaging sessions cover a host of skills for anyone interested in the great outdoors.”

The Bushcraft Survival Day Course costs £60 for adults and £30 for children (who must be accompanied by an adult). The Family Bushcraft Weekend Course costs £150 for one adult and one child.

Workshops can be booked by visiting www.primalbushcraftsurvival.com or calling 07875 667958.

For more info on what’s on at the Park, visit www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk and www.restorationyard.com or check out the Park’s social media channels: Facebook @DalkeithCountryPark, Twitter @RestorationDCP, and Instagram @Restorationyarddcp.