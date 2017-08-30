Joy as Team Lyle target is reached

The family of Lyle Cornet, the two-year-old Loanhead boy with a brain tumour, have reached their initial fundraising target in just five months.

Following a fundraiser last Friday at The Jewel Miners Club #TeamLyle has now passed the original estimate of £60,000 to adapt the family home to meet Lyle’s needs.

However, a new quote for the work has revealed they now need £87,000 to ­create a bedroom and a wet room on the ground floor so the two-year-old doesn’t have to be carried up and down stairs.

With local contractors agreeing to carry out the work completely free of charge the money raised would go towards materials and expertise to carry out the renovation.

Mum Lyndsey thanked the local community for supporting Lyle and the family.

“To raise that in five months is fantastic, the community has really come together for Lyle. Everyone has been fantastic.

“Obviously we don’t know how long Lyle is going to be here so we just want to make his life as special as possible, knowing he has the right equipment to live life the best he can.”

However, Lyndsey knows the fundraising journey isn’t over yet. She said: “We are just waiting for more quotes, we might need to raise more money.

“Lyle can’t walk and will never be able to eat again as his brain is just too damaged.Because he takes seizures we need to have open plan, extend the house to have a wet room, as well as a bigger bedroom with hoist tracks. And we need an extra bedroom for a carer.

“Local electricians and builders have offered their time for free. Hopefully when we get the building warrant they can help.”

Despite reaching their target Lyndsey remains concerned for her son. She said: “He is having seizures and his balance is not good. The chemo is making him very ill which could finish him off, so they are holding off on that for just now.

“It’s just a case of trying to get the tumour stable and prolong his life. We know he is life limited, but hopefully that is for many years still.”

The fundraising continues with Newtongrange Star putting #TeamLyle on the back of their training tops and continuing to help the appeal, handing over £300 recently. The St Leonard, Loanhead and Lasswade Masonic Lodge gave the family a cheque for £730 last week.

To donate, visit the #TeamLyle Facebook page.