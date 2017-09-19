Judy to offer tennis coaching in Dalkeith

Tennis coach Judy Murray is coming to Dalkeith this Thursday, September 21 with the aim to give parents, coaches, teachers and volunteers the tools needed to get kids active and to help further kick-start and develop tennis in Scotland.

Judy and her fellow coaches will be at Dalkeith Tennis Club between 4pm and 5.30pm with the aim to get children playing tennis, using simple games and activities that can be done anywhere.

And they are looking for parents and children to get involved.

Tennis on the Road is predominantly for adults to help them gain the confidence and knowledge to run their own five week programme for their class, club or their own children at home.

But the course will also need children to take part in the demonstration, and the more adults it has in attendance then the more children that they can have participating.

To register your interest in getting Tennis on the Road, just complete this online form, www.tennisontheroad.com/form.php?pageID=11 or email tennisontheroad@img.com

Remember it’s free, all they need is just need enthusiastic people who are wanting to make a difference.