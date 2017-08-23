Kabin calls on local community support

The Kabin Community Centre faces the serious threat of closure just seven years after opening, and has turned to crowdfunding to stay open.

The charity-run Loanhead centre which is home to many local groups and provides a community cafe, garden and soft play, is calling for assistance from the community to raise £21,000 or face closing the Mayburn Walk facility in a matter of weeks.

The severity of the situation is revealed in the centre’s JustGiving page which states “the organisation has been running at a deficit for a number of years, and has had some key tenants recently leave our premises for pastures new. This has severely dented our reserves and we are faced with the potential decision of having to close the centre within the next few weeks”.

Speaking to the Advertiser, the Kabin’s hard landscaping tutor Daniel Dolan said: “We are running out of funds, we have not got the money to keep it going.

“I think it’s been coming for a while but it’s now just dived into proper financial difficulty. It’s very serious.

“Our biggest tenant had to move on to bigger premises a few months ago and we have never managed to replace them. We have not been given a closing date yet but as far as I know it could be pretty soon if we don’t get a big bit of money coming in.”

Daniel explained the appeal: “We are asking the community for help to try to save the place because the Kabin is a key part of Loanhead and it used to be really busy.

“We are quite down in the dumps at the moment because of the situation but we still keep our spirits up for the customers and all the projects that are still running here.

“We are fighting through it but whether we are going to get better is a different story.

“We just don’t know what is happening from one week to the next, that’s why we are asking the community for help to try to keep it going.

“Hopefully the community want the Kabin to stay open as much as we do.”

To donate to the Kabin appeal go to - https://chuffed.org/project/save-the-kabin