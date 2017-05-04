Lack of office bearers could force local groups merger

Bonnyrigg and Lasswade Community Council could merge with its neighbouring group after it failed to appoint a new chairman.

When the group’s chairman Darius Namdaran stood down at its AGM last week there were no nominations for a new chairman. The group also failed to elect a new vice-chairman, minutes secretary or correspondents secretary. Leaving treasurer Ian Sprott and planning convener Marnie Crawford as the only office bearers elected from the five community councillors. This led outgoing chairman Mr Namdaran to suggest a merger with Poltonhall Community Council, ending separate identities that have existed over five decades.

Speaking at last week’s AGM, Mr Namdaran said: “I asked a number of people whether they would like to be chair but they all said no.

“I called the chairman of Poltonhall Community Council and asked how he felt about combining. He will put it on the agenda at their next meeting.

“We could combine and do the work together, this might be the right time to merge. Maybe the chairman of Poltonhall Community Council could become chairman of our combined group.”

A statement put out by Poltonhall Community Council said: “The Bonnyrigg and Lasswade Community Council chairman requested an opportunity to present his case of a merger, and Poltonhall and District Community Council has agreed to add this to our agenda for our next meeting.”